Grain trader ADM's first-quarter profit rises 76% on agricultural unit boost

April 27 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a 76.2% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. grains merchant benefited from growth in its agricultural services and carbohydrate solutions businesses.

Net earnings attributable to ADM rose to $689 million, or $1.22 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $391 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.