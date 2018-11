Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co’s quarterly profit surged, driven by higher demand at its oilseeds business.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $536 million, or 94 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $192 million, or 34 cents per share a year earlier, ADM said on Tuesday.

Revenue rose to $15.80 billion from $14.83 billion. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)