Feb 6 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc said on Wednesday Chairman John Plant will also serve as the chief executive officer of the U.S. aluminum products maker, replacing Chip Blankenship, who assumed the role early last year.

The company said Elmer Doty, a current director, will serve as chief operating officer. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)