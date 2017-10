Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Monday it appointed former General Electric Co executive Charles “Chip” Blankenship as its as chief executive and a member of the company’s board, effective Jan. 15.

Blankenship, 51, a 24-year GE veteran, will replace David Hess, who has served as Arconic’s interim CEO since April 2017. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)