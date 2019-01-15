Basic Materials
January 15, 2019 / 4:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Apollo Global nears deal to buy Arconic for more than $10 bln - WSJ

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC is nearing a deal to buy U.S. aluminum products maker Arconic Inc for more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The private equity firm would pay between $21 and $22 per share in a deal that would likely be announced this week, the report here said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Arconic shares rose almost 4 percent, while Apollo shares were up 1 percent.

Reuters had reported in October that Apollo Global was in advanced negotiations to acquire Arconic.

Both companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

