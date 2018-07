July 31 (Reuters) - Aluminum products maker Arconic Inc’s revenue climbed 9.6 percent in the second quarter, led by increased demand for aircraft parts.

Net income fell to $120 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $212 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $3.57 billion from $3.26 billion.