Arctic Cat gets mixed win from Federal Circuit in power-module case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived one of two patents that Minnesota-based Arctic Cat holds on a power-distribution module for snowmobiles and recreation vehicles.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s ruling as to the second patent. Both had been challenged in 2016 by GEP Power Products of Wisconsin, which supplies power modules to Polaris Industries, a competitor of Arctic Cat.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V1LIQM