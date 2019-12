Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc said on Tuesday its experimental drug succeeded in regulating elevated blood phosphate levels in patients with chronic kidney disease in a late-stage study.

The treatment, Tenapanor, showed a greater difference in serum phosphorus levels compared to placebo, the company said. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)