FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Buyout group Ardian is preparing the sale of d&b Audiotechnik in a deal that may value the German professional loudspeaker maker at more than 600 million euros, people close to the matter said.

Ardian is expected to shortly mandate a sellside advisor to help it divest the company which was founded by entrepreneurs Juergen Daubert and Rolf Belz near Stuttgart in 1981, and which Ardian bought in 2016.