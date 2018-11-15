United Therapeutics to develop, sell Arena Pharma's hypertension treatment

Nov 15 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp on Thursday signed a deal potentially worth up to $1.2 billion for the rights to develop and sell Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment, ralinepag.

The two companies said in a statement the deal for Arena’s late-stage experimental treatment also includes milestone payments of up to $400 million based on certain regulatory events.

Arena will receive low double-digit tiered royalties on annual net sales of ralinepag, the companies said.