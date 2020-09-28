Ares Management names former Credit Suisse exec as Australian head

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Private equity firm Ares Management Corp. ARES.N on Monday named John Knox, the former head of Credit Suisse CSGN.S in Australia, as Chairman of its operations in the antipodean country and in New Zealand, the firm said in a statement.

As Chairman of Ares Management SSG in the countries, Knox, a veteran who led the French bank’s operations in Australia for four years until 2019, will help Ares pursue expansion opportunities in the two countries, the firm said in the statement.