Healthcare

Argentine congress grants final approval to landmark abortion bill

By Nicolás Misculin

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Argentina on Wednesday became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion when the Senate voted by 38 in favor to 29 against with one abstention to approve a bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy, bucking the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region.

The contentious vote followed a marathon debate that began at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Aislinn Laing; editing by Jason Neely)

