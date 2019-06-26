Argentina April economic activity falls again although pace of drop eases

BUENOS AIRES, June 26 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Argentina fell 1.3% in April versus the same month in 2018, according to government data released on Wednesday, marking the 12th straight month of declines amid a biting recession in South America’s No. 2 economy.

The market expected the April 2019 economic activity number to be negative 3.1 percent, according to the median estimate given in a recent Reuters poll of analysts.

Economic activity in Argentina had fallen 6.9% in March versus the same month in 2018.