June 29, 2020 / 7:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina April economic activity plunges 26.4% - stats agency

BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity plunged 26.4% in April, the country’s official statistics agency said on Monday, the first full month after the South American grains producer imposed a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The monthly drop was worse than a 21% decline analysts polled by Reuters predicted. Argentina, which imposed a lockdown from March 20, has extended the quarantine in and around capital Buenos Aires after a sharp recent rise in COVID-19 cases. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

