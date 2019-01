BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Economic activity in recession-hit Argentina fell 7.5 percent in November versus the same month in 2017, government data showed on Thursday, marking eight straight months of year-on-year losses.

Activity sank 2.2 percent in the first 11 months of 2018 year versus the same 2017 period, data released by the official Indec statistics agency showed.