UPDATE 2-Argentina to raise taxes on soybean exports to 33% from 30%- CRA spokesman

(Adds details, color on expected re-opening of grains export register)

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 (Reuters) - Argentina is expected to raise taxes on soybean exports to 33% from the current 30%, a spokesman for the CRA confederation of farmers said on Tuesday following a meeting with government officials.

A spokesman for Argentina’s Ministry of Agriculture could not be immediately reached for comment. A government decree providing details of the new tax policy was expected to be published on Wednesday, Gustavo Idigoras, head of grain exporters and processors chamber CIARA-CEC, told Reuters.

The ministry had suspended on Feb. 26 the registration of agricultural exports until further notice in a move that traders said likely foreshadowed an increase in grains export taxes.

The suspension of the register prohibits grains exporters from making new deals. The suspension had slowed export operations since last week but was expected to be lifted in the days ahead, Idigoras said.

Cash-strapped Argentina, in recession and on the cusp of a sovereign debt restructuring, is a major corn and soybean supplier as well as the world’s top exporter of soymeal livestock feed.