UPDATE 2-Argentine cattle ranchers extend halt on sales until Wednesday, industry group says

BUENOS AIRES, May 28 (Reuters) - Argentine ranchers will extend their halt on the sale of cattle until Wednesday as a protest against the government’s decision to suspend exports, a spokesman for the Coninagro beef producer association said on Friday.

The sales strike started eight days ago after the country announced a 30-day ban on beef exports amid high food inflation that has spooked the government ahead of mid-term elections.

“The policy path chosen by the government will not achieve the stated goal of lowering domestic meat prices,” said a statement issued by Coninagro and three other farm chambers.

The export ban prompted agricultural producer groups to respond by halting the trading of livestock as tensions build between the farm sector and the Peronist government, keen to rein in consumer price inflation forecast at near 50% this year.

The farm chambers called on the government to address inflation by printing fewer pesos, and said the sales ban by cattle ranchers would continue until Wednesday.

Government officials and industry leaders have been in talks to defuse the tensions, so far without success.

“There is permanent dialogue with the government. The problem is we can’t find a solution,” a source from the Argentina ABC Meat Exporters Consortium, with knowledge of the talks, told Reuters.

The South American country exported 897,500 tonnes of beef, worth $2.7 billion, in 2020. More than half of that volume went to China.