2 months ago
Dreyfus CEO says 'confident' Argentina will win biodiesel case
June 28, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 2 months ago

Dreyfus CEO says 'confident' Argentina will win biodiesel case

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 28 (Reuters) - Argentina does not sell biodiesel under cost, despite "unjust" accusations of dumping, Louis Dreyfus Company Global Chief Executive Officer Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena told Reuters on the sidelines of the Financial Times Commodities Americas Summit on Wednesday.

The U.S. International Trade Commission voted last month to continue a U.S. Commerce Department investigation into alleged dumping and unfair subsidies of biodiesel fuels from Argentina.

Ramirez Martiarena said he was "confident" that Argentina would prevail in the case. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bernard Orr)

