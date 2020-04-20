Argentine over the counter bonds close 2% stronger - traders

BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Reuters) - Argentine over the counter bonds closed 2% stronger on Monday, traders said, and the country’s risk spread tightened 38 basis points to 3,458 over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as the market held out hope that the government might negotiate a debt revamp.

A group of major creditors has rejected a proposal from the government aimed at overhauling $66.2 billion of its foreign-law debt, saying it inflicted an unjust amount of financial pain on international bond holders.

But the creditors group said its members were ready to continue negotiations, adding they were confident that a solution could be found involving the IMF as well as other private and official sector creditors. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)