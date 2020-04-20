UPDATE 1-Argentine bonds close 2% stronger, investors hope for debt revamp deal -traders

(Adds analyst comment)

BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds closed 2% stronger on Monday, traders said, and the country’s risk spread tightened 38 basis points to 3,458 over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries as the market held out hope that the government might negotiate a debt revamp.

A group of major creditors has rejected a proposal from the government aimed at overhauling $66.2 billion of its foreign-law debt, saying it inflicted an unjust amount of financial pain on international bond holders.

But the creditors group said its members were ready to continue negotiations, adding they were confident that a solution could be found involving the IMF as well as other private and official sector creditors.

“Beyond the fact that the valuations in the proposal would reflect very strong reductions on the value of Argentine bonds, the market reaction continues to be positive as investors bet that this is only an opening offer that could open a path to negotiation,” said local economist Gustavo Ber.

Argentine government paper popped 7.3% higher on Friday, shrugging off a downgrade by Fitch Ratings that had been triggered by the unveiling of the government’s tough restructuring proposal. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)