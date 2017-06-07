Argentina will likely sell euro bonds later this month -finance minister

BUENOS AIRES, June 7 (Reuters) - Argentina plans to sell euro bonds later this month, in addition to issuing a peso bond next week, Finance Minister Luis Caputo said on Wednesday.

Caputo said in April Argentina was eying Swiss franc, yen and euro bond markets to cover remaining financing needs.

"We plan to issue a bond in euros in the near term, probably at the end of June," Caputo told journalists.

Caputo did not give details on the planned bond issuances.

Argentina has raised around $7.4 billion in international capital markets this year, most recently with its first Swiss franc offering in almost two decades. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Diane Craft)