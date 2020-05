BUENOS AIRES, May 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Buenos Aires Province extended the deadline for bond restructuring talks until June 5, according to a statement issued by the provincial government on Monday.

Ratings agency S&P Global on Friday cut Buenos Aires’s credit rating to “SD” from “CC” after the Argentine province missed the deadline for about a $110 million bond payment. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Hugh Bronstein, Editing by Franklin Paul)