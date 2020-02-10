Argentina scratches planned bond sale, offers no explanation

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Argentina did not sell three peso-denominated bonds that had been scheduled for issue on Monday, the Economy Ministry said in a brief statement that did not offer an explanation for canceling the auction.

A source at the Economy Ministry declined to comment when asked by Reuters about the reason for scratching the sale.

The bonds had been expected to be due in 2021. The abandoned sale comes as the International Monetary Fund is set for talks later this week with government officials over Argentina’s plan for revamping about $100 billion in debt.