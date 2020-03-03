Argentina asks bond investors to declare their holdings before restructuring

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 (Reuters) - The government of Argentina said on Tuesday it has begun to prepare a list of holders of sovereign bonds as part of its preparations for upcoming debt restructuring talks.

The Economy Ministry said in a statement that it intended to use the information to contact as many holders as possible in order to establish communication ahead of the talks.

“The Ministry of Economy asks holders of external public bonds to report their identities and holdings in order to facilitate communication with them,” the statement said.

Investors were given until March 16 to declare their holdings. The government has said it would like the restructuring done by the end of the month. The ministry said information agent Morrow Sodali would help gather information about the country’s bondholders.

A team of economists from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in the country to help the government draw up an economic plain aimed at jump-starting growth, cutting inflation and making the country’s debt profile sustainable. Argentina says it needs to revamp about $100 billion in debt.

“The meetings are of a technical nature and are aimed at deepening the understanding of the authorities’ economic program, including their debt strategy,” said an IMF source, adding that talks this week have been “very productive”.