July 3, 2018 / 5:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina extends deadline for offers for Treasury notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 3 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government extended the deadline for investors to place offers for one-year, dollar-denominated Treasury notes from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday at 3 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The delay came “in response to the request from potential participants and in virtue of the short timeframe,” the ministry said. As a result, the exchange rate applicable for investors who purchase the notes in pesos will be determined based on Wednesday’s rate, rather than Monday’s. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by James Dalgleish)

