BUENOS AIRES, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Argentina issued 9.222 billion pesos ($148.5 million) of debt on Wednesday via local currency Treasury notes and bonds maturing in 2020 and 2021 as it seeks to raise funds to cope with a crippling debt load amid rising default fears.

The economy ministry said it had awarded the debt after receiving a total of 851 purchase orders for 23.148 billion pesos. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Cassandra Garrison)