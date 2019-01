BUENOS AIRES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Argentina raised the issuance of notes known as Bonds of the Argentine Nation for up to $1.2 billion in foreign currency, according to an official announcement on Monday. In another announcement on Monday, Argentina said $500 million worth of bonds, also called “Bonar 2024,” were sold to Santander Rio bank. The bonds carry an average annual interest rate of 8.75 percent. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)