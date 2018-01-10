FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Argentina refinances $1 bln in expiring Treasury notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Argentina refinanced $1 billion in expiring Treasury notes after receiving orders worth $2.9 billion, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said the sale was split between $500 million in 196-day notes expiring in July, which received $1.9 billion in orders, and $500 million in 364-day notes expiring next January, which received $976 million in orders. Argentina has $30 billion in financing needs in 2018, and last week it sold $9 billion in U.S.-dollar bonds. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Tom Brown)

