Argentina says no more international bond issues planned in 2018

BUENOS AIRES, May 15 (Reuters) - Argentina will not come to the international capital markets with any new bond issues for the rest of this year, and maybe not in 2019 either, Finance Minister Luis Caputo told reporters on Tuesday.

“We are not going to be doing any issuance in the international market for the rest of 2018. It is possible that it may also be the case that we do not have to do any international placements in 2019, depending on the negotiations that are taking place,” Caputo said.

Argentina is negotiating a ‘high access stand-by arrangement’ from the International Monetary Fund.

Caputo said the government issued a 36.87 billion peso ($1.53 billion) 5-year local bond at a 20 percent interest rate on Tuesday and a 36.38 billion peso ($1.51 billion) 8-year bond at 19 percent. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by James Dalgleish)