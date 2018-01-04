FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 4, 2018 / 11:00 PM / in an hour

Argentina says sold $9 bln in dollar bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Argentina covered nearly a third of its expected 2018 financing needs by selling $9 billion in dollar bonds on Thursday, after receiving offers for $21.4 billion, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Argentina sold $1.75 billion in five-year bonds at a yield of 4.625 percent, $4.25 billion of 10-year bonds at 6 percent and $3 billion in 30-year bonds at 7 percent, the ministry said. It said the yields were the lowest in Argentina’s history. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer ; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.