BUENOS AIRES, July 5 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $422 million in one-year, dollar-denominated Treasury notes at a nominal annual interest rate of 5.5 percent in an auction, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ministry said swaps of central bank debt notes known as Lebacs accounted for $295 million of the total. The rest came from cash offers. The government received a total of $481 million in offers. (Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jorge Otaola Editing by James Dalgleish)