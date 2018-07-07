Argentina to issue dollar notes, dual-currency bonds next week

July 6 (Reuters) - Argentina next week will issue dollar-denominated, 210- and 378-day Treasury notes and dual-currency bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, without confirming the amount the sale seeks to raise.

The South American nation will auction the instruments between Tuesday and Wednesday, and will provide further details on the terms governing the sale on Tuesday, the ministry said.

The maximum price for the 210-day notes was set at $977.5, the equivalent of a minimum 4 percent nominal annual interest rate, and $955.47 for the 378-day notes, equivalent to a 4.5 percent annual interest. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Leslie Adler)