Argentina to sell up to $2.5 bln in dollar Treasury notes -La Nacion

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Argentina will launch a sale for between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in dollar-denominated Treasury notes on Monday, local newspaper La Nacion reported, citing a high-level government source.

Investors can purchase the notes in dollars, pesos, or by trading in short-term central bank debt notes known as Lebacs, the paper reported. Argentina pledged to reduce the outstanding stock of Lebac notes as part of a $50 billion stand-by financing deal with the International Monetary Fund last month. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)