Argentine over the counter bonds rise an average 6.4% - traders

BUENOS AIRES, May 15 (Reuters) - Argentine over the counter bonds rose an average 6.4% on Friday, stretching gains during the week to 10.9% as country risk spreads tightened, traders said.

The government is trying to clinch a last-minute deal with bondholders to restructure about $65 billion in what it calls unsustainable sovereign debt before a May 22 deadline.

The country’s portion of JP Morgan’s Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus, which measures the perceived risk of default versus safe-haven U.S. Treasury bonds, tightened 480 basis points during the week to 2,839. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)