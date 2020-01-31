Buenos Aires gives bondholders until Feb 3 to accept proposal to delay repayment

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Buenos Aires province said on Friday it would push back until Feb. 3 a deadline for bondholders to accept its proposal to put off for months a $250 million repayment.

The negotiation between Buenos Aires Province and its bondholders is widely seen as a litmus test for talks to restructure the South American nation’s sovereign debt, including with the International Montetary Fund, which center-left President Alberto Fernandez wants to wrap up by the end of March. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)