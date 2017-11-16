FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
City of Buenos Aires repurchases dollar bonds, to issue peso bonds
November 16, 2017 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

City of Buenos Aires repurchases dollar bonds, to issue peso bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The city of Buenos Aires has repurchased $458 million of dollar-denominated bonds of differing maturities averaging one year, and on Thursday will issue 10-year peso bonds worth at least $500 million, a local official told Reuters.

“By doing this we are extending the duration and changing the mix of currencies,” Abel Fernández, undersecretary of finance of the Argentine capital. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

