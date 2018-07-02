CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Argentina to sell Treasury notes, avoid global markets next year -media

(Fixes headline to make it “global markets” instead of “local markets”)

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Argentina will launch a sale for between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in dollar-denominated Treasury notes on Monday, local newspaper La Nacion reported, citing a high-level government source.

Investors can purchase the notes in dollars, pesos, or by trading in short-term central bank debt notes known as Lebacs, the paper reported. Argentina pledged to reduce the outstanding stock of Lebac notes as part of a $50 billion standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund last month.

Separately, government officials told investors on a conference call Monday that Argentina’s total financing needs for 2019 were $8.4 billion but that the country would raise the funds locally, without turning to global markets, both Bloomberg and local financial news website iProfesional and reported.

A Treasury Ministry spokesman declined to comment on the Treasury note sale or the contents of the call with investors. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Jonathan Oatis Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatiss)