UPDATE 1-Argentina sells $422 mln in Treasury notes, below expectations

BUENOS AIRES, July 5 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $422 million in one-year, dollar-denominated Treasury notes at a nominal annual interest rate of 5.5 percent in an auction, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In the days leading up to the sale, traders had said they expected the government to sell about $1 billion in debt through the auction.

The ministry said swaps of central bank debt notes known as Lebacs accounted for $295 million of the total. The rest came from cash offers. The government received a total of $481 million in offers.

Argentina pledged to reduce the outstanding stock of Lebac notes as part of a $50 billion standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund last month.

The government had announced the auction earlier this week. It was initially scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, but the Ministry extended the deadline for receiving offers to Thursday “in response to the request from potential participants and in virtue of the short timeframe.” (Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jorge Otaola; editing by James Dalgleish and Phil Berlowitz)