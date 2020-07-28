UPDATE 1-Argentine bonds fall 0.7% on restructuring uncertainty -traders

(Adds context, analyst quote)

BUENOS AIRES, July 28 (Reuters) - Argentine over the counter bonds fell an average 0.7% on Tuesday as uncertainties swirled around the government’s effort at restructuring about $65 billion in unsustainable debt.

Argentina could cede ground to creditors on key legal terms as it looks to strike a deal, but the government will not increase overall cash flow in the payout, two sources told Reuters last week. The economy ministry issued a statement over the weekend confirming that position.

“In this final stage of negotiations, the authorities say they are not willing to modify the economic offer again, but only legal differences. Under this scenario, it would be uncertain what the level of acceptance would be,” said Gustavo Ber, chief economist at the consulting firm Estudio Ber. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)