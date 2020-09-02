UPDATE 1-Argentine bonds issued in recent restructuring start trading in gray market

(Adds initial bond price in gray market)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 (Reuters) - New bonds issued by Argentina in its recent sovereign debt restructuring started trading in the gray market on Wednesday, the local BYMA securities regulator said in a statement, with official trading set to start on Monday.

Argentina defused fears of a messy default after it gained backing from creditors, allowing it to exchange 99% of the bonds involved in a $65 billion restructuring, a deal that could set a precedent for future sovereign crises.

Dollar bonds maturing in 2030 were trading at 6,000 pesos, or $81. Dollar bonds maturing 2035 were trading at 5,500 pesos, or $74, while new inflation adjusted Treasury bonds maturing in 2026 traded at 84.4 pesos, or $1.14, traders said.

The results of the sovereign bonds restructuring, the ninth in the crisis-prone South American country’s history, were announced on Monday after months of tense negotiations, framed by the coronavirus pandemic and a deep recession in the country.

Bondholders tendered 93.55% of the eligible bonds in the exchange, which with collective action clauses (CACs) allowed a near-full deal to go ahead. Traders said the freshly minted Argentine paper was also trading in New York on Wednesday.