UPDATE 2-Argentina to sell one-year dollar Treasury notes -government

(Recasts with government announcement)

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Argentina will launch an auction on Tuesday for dollar-denominated Treasury notes maturing on July 26, 2019, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Investors can purchase the notes in dollars, pesos, or by trading in short-term central bank debt notes known as Lebacs, the ministry said. Argentina pledged to reduce the outstanding stock of Lebac notes as part of a $50 billion standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund last month.

The statement did not specify the amount of debt that would be sold in the auction. Local newspaper La Nacion earlier reported that the sale would be for between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, citing a high-level government source.

Separately, government officials told investors on a conference call Monday that Argentina’s total financing needs for 2019 were $8.4 billion but that the country would raise the funds locally, without turning to global markets, both Bloomberg and local financial news website iProfesional reported.

A Treasury Ministry spokesman declined to comment on the amount of the Treasury note sale or on what was discussed on the call with investors. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)