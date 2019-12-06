Argentine economist Guzman set to be named economy minister - source

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Argentina’s next economy minister is set to be Columbia University-trained economist Martin Guzman, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.

An official announcement from President-elect Alberto Fernandez, to be inaugurated on Dec. 10, was expected late on Friday.

“We spoke last night and it’s definite. Martin will be named economy minister,” the person said, asking not to be named because the appointment had not been made public. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)