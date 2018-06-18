Argentina central bank sells $175 mln in post-market auction

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said it sold $175 million in reserves in an auction following the close of foreign exchange trading on Monday, though it did not disclose the exchange rate at which it sold the reserves.

Two traders said the reserves were sold at an average of 27.49 pesos per U.S. dollar, compared with the market close of 27.70 per dollar.

A central bank spokesman declined to confirm the figure. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi Writing by Luc Cohen)