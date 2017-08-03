FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina central bank sells $42.3 million as peso resumes slide
August 3, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 hours ago

Argentina central bank sells $42.3 million as peso resumes slide

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank said it sold $42.3 million in foreign exchange markets on Thursday, as the peso currency fell 0.45 percent to 17.67 per dollar.

Last Friday, the central bank sold reserves into the foreign exchange markets for the first time in more than a year after the peso hit a record-low 17.80 per dollar. The peso appreciated against the dollar for two straight sessions following that $305 million sale, but has since resumed its slide. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)

