Argentina's central bank should be independent, minister says
September 27, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 23 days ago

Argentina's central bank should be independent, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank should be independent from the government but legislation to enhance its standing is not one of the government’s top priorities, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne told Reuters on Wednesday.

On July 27, the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) said the Argentine central bank needs more autonomy to increase the effectiveness of its monetary policy.

“The government of Argentina endorses the necessity of having a totally independent central bank and believes that it should function as totally independent,” Dujovne said on the sidelines of a conference in Oslo.

“We consider it very viable that we in the future will modify the legal scheme. But having many legislative initiatives on the table right now there are other issues we will prioritize before this one,” he added. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Catherine Evans)

