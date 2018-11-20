Argentina central bank sells 39.745 bln pesos worth of Lebac notes in final auction

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said on Tuesday it sold 39.745 billion Argentine pesos worth of Lebac notes in its final auction of the short-term debt.

The Lebac notes, worth $1.098 billion, were sold at an average annual interest rate of 49.9967 percent, the bank said.

Argentina’s central bank said the remaining Lebac debt will mature in December and there will not be another auction, effectively phasing the Lebac notes out permanently. ($1 = 36.1450 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Walter Biachi; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)