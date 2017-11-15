FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina capital gains tax proposal to have limited impact on yields -central bank
November 15, 2017 / 7:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina capital gains tax proposal to have limited impact on yields -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s proposal to implement a capital gains tax on individuals as part of a broad-based tax reform will have a “limited impact” on the yields of public debt instruments, central bank Governor Federico Sturzenegger said on Wednesday.

“We do not think this will generate any disruption or very significant change,” Sturzenegger said in a presentation. “This tax exists in other countries all over the world. We think it is good that Argentina is starting to normalize.” (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

