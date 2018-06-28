Argentina central bank boosts amount of daily auction of IMF funds

BUENOS AIRES, June 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank will auction $150 million on Thursday and Friday, the bank said in a statement, up from the $100 million in treasury funds offered in daily auctions that began last week.

After the International Monetary Fund disbursed the first $15 billion of a $50 billion stand-by financing deal with Argentina last week, the central bank outlined a plan to convert$7.5 billion of that into pesos through 75 daily auctions in order to finance the budget.

It had said that each of those auctions would be for $100 million, but that the figure could be modified due to "greater seasonal needs for pesos."