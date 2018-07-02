FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina central bank hikes reserve requirements -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank hiked bank reserve requirements by two percentage points on Monday, traders said, following a hike of three percentage points last month as the monetary authority seeks to calm inflation and end a run on the peso currency.

A central bank spokesman declined to comment. In announcing the measures on June 18, the bank said reserve requirements would rise by 3 percentage points on June 21 and another 2 percentage points on July 18. It was unclear if that later increase would still take place following the Monday hike. (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

