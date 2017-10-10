FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina central bank holds policy rate at 26.25 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 8:29 PM / in 10 days

Argentina central bank holds policy rate at 26.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank held its benchmark seven-day interbank lending rate unchanged at 26.25 percent on Tuesday, the monetary authority said in a statement.

The decision came after a survey of economists published last week showed median inflation expectations of 22 percent for 2017 and 15.8 percent for 2018, above the central bank’s target ranges of 12-17 percent and 8-12 percent, respectively.

“While core inflation in the third quarter should be slightly lower than the preceding quarters, it remains above the levels the monetary authority is seeking,” the central bank statement read.

The bank said September consumer prices were likely to be affected by increases in regulated prices, while available indicators suggested inflation would decelerate in October.

The government was expected to publish September inflation data on Thursday. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.